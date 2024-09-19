Police Arrest 22 Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over seven kg chars, 45 liters liquor, five motorcycles, Rs 45,000, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possessions.
A police spokesperson said that Gungmandi, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Westridge, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Toqeer Iqbal, Asad, Sohab, Saif, Zaheer Ahmed, Naveed Akhtar and Asfahan and recovered over seven kg chars from their possessions.
Taxila police in their operation managed to net two street criminals and recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 45,000, mobile phone and other items.
Dhamial police also arrested a street criminal namely Farhan and seized a snatched motorcycle, weapon and other items.
Saddar police arrested an accused namely Asim and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Pirwadhai, Bani, Sadiqabad, and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and nabbed five accused namely Javed, Jameel, Riaz, Sameer and Danish and recovered 45 liters liquor from their possession.
The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police also arrested four accused for having illegal weapons and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
