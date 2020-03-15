UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 22 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest 22 suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 22 suspects and recovered, weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police of different police stations had apprehended 22 suspects and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash.

The police recovered items from the accused included 1700 grams hashish, 100 grams opium, 770 liters liquor, three motorcycles, two pistols, one short gun and several rounds.

The police of police stations including PS Hasilpur, PS Ahmedpur East, PS Qaimpur, PS Civil Lines, PS Noshahra Jadid and others have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

