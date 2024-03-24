Open Menu

Police Arrest 22 Suspects With Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In a recent search operation led by SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan and in-charge Choki Shadikhel Khizr Hayat on Saturday, Kohat police successfully arrested 22 suspects and seized a cache of weapons and drugs.

The operation, spanning across Shadi Khel, Kamal Khel, Manda Khel, Daud Khel, and neighboring areas, resulted in the recovery of 2 pistols, 1 gun, 4 chargers, numerous cartridges, and 1.030 kg of hashish from the apprehended individuals.

Following the operation, the detained persons were transferred to Billi Tang police station for further investigation. Subsequently, cases have been registered against the accused at the Billi Tang police station, as the authorities take decisive action against those caught with illegal arms and narcotics.

