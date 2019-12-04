UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 224 Proclaimed Offenders In Nov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:24 PM

Police arrest 224 proclaimed offenders in Nov

District Police arrested 224 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession during November

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police arrested 224 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession during November.

According to police sources, among 224 proclaimed offenders, 10 belonged to A category. The police also recovered 7 guns, 36 pistols and hundreds of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, police also claimed to have arrested another 45 outlaws and recovered 70 kg of charas, 24kg opium, 1080 gram heroin and other material.

As many as 20 cases were registered in line with Nation Action Plan. Similarly, 52 cases were registered on charges of rash driving, 92 electricity theft, 105 price control, 55 gambling and seven illegal oil agency.

The police recovered properties worth Rs 6.2 millions from outlaws.

The sources observed that two dacoits were also killed during November. The police also recovered an abducted kid from outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Oil Price November From Million

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

11 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

19 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

41 minutes ago

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council termed salin ..

2 minutes ago

Faiz Ullah elected chairman of National Assembly c ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.