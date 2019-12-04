Police arrest 224 proclaimed offenders in Nov

District Police arrested 224 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession during November

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police arrested 224 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession during November

According to police sources, among 224 proclaimed offenders, 10 belonged to A category. The police also recovered 7 guns, 36 pistols and hundreds of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, police also claimed to have arrested another 45 outlaws and recovered 70 kg of charas, 24kg opium, 1080 gram heroin and other material.

As many as 20 cases were registered in line with Nation Action Plan. Similarly, 52 cases were registered on charges of rash driving, 92 electricity theft, 105 price control, 55 gambling and seven illegal oil agency.

The police recovered properties worth Rs 6.2 millions from outlaws.

The sources observed that two dacoits were also killed during November. The police also recovered an abducted kid from outlaws.