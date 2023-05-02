UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 23 Accused, Recovered Liqour, Gutka, Marijuana

Published May 02, 2023

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested 23 accused and recovered illicit liquor, gutka, marijuana, whiskey, weapon and a snatched motorcycle from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested 23 accused and recovered illicit liquor, gutka, marijuana, whiskey, weapon and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Shahnawaz Chachar, SHOs of different police stations including Shaheed Fazil Raho, Nindo, Deay and other areas conducted a successful crackdown in their territorial jurisdiction arrested 23 drug peddlers and recovered 7055 liters of illicit liquor, 18845 packets of gutka, 3 kg marijuana, 10 pints whiskey, illegal weapons and as snatched motorcycle from their possession.

Police have registered cases against all accused under relevant law.

