Police arrest 23 accused, recovered liqour, gutka, marijuana

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested 23 accused and recovered illicit liquor, gutka, marijuana, whiskey, weapon and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Shahnawaz Chachar, SHOs of different police stations including Shaheed Fazil Raho, Nindo, Deay and other areas conducted a successful crackdown in their territorial jurisdiction arrested 23 drug peddlers and recovered 7055 liters of illicit liquor, 18845 packets of gutka, 3 kg marijuana, 10 pints whiskey, illegal weapons and as snatched motorcycle from their possession.

Police have registered cases against all accused under relevant law.