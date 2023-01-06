UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 23 Anti-social Elements

Published January 06, 2023

Police arrest 23 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, in the ongoing operations, conducted raids in different areas and held 23 accused drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other criminals besides recovering Rs 50,000, eight mobile phones, two motorcycles, 5.8 kg hashish, 31 liters liquor, fireworks and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Rawal Division police netted three accused thieves and recovered cash Rs 50,000, eight mobile phones, laptops and electronics items from their possession.

He said that the New Town and the Sadiqabad police arrested Shehzad, Mohsin Sohail and Riaz, and recovered stolen items from their possession.

In two raids, the Pirwadhai and the Sadqiabad police arrested four accused robbers identified as Imran, Owais, Farhad and Rizwan and recovered two stolen motorcycles, laptops and weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan police arrested an accused identified as Khalid Sharif who had gunned down his real brother, Sajid Sharif over a petty issue.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment police arrested Raheem for his alleged involvement in abduction of a citizen, named Atif.

The spokesman added that the Dhamial police arrested an accused named Ashfaq for sexually assaulting a woman.

The Kalar Syedan police held Haseeb for his alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of a boy.

The Rawalpindi district police also arrested nine drug peddlers and bootleggers, and recovered 5.8 kg hashish and 31 liters of liquor from their possession.

The spokesman further said that the Rawal Division police also held three fireworks dealers, identified as Mudassir Shabbir, Zaeem uddin and Mustafa.

The SSP Operations, while appreciating police performance, directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

