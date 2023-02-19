UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 23 Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 23 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 2880 grams of charras, 550 grams of heroin, 45 litres of liquor, 10 pistols 30 bores, two 12 bore rifles, a 30 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Gungmandi police held Qasim with 1400 grams charras while Bani police rounded up Muhammad Ali for having 1260 grams charras, Muzamil for having 20 litres liquor and Faraz with five litres liquor.

Rawat police arrested Asad Umar and recovered 220 grams of charras while Sadiqabad police netted Muhammad Nawaz for possessing 550 grams of charras.

Similarly, City police nabbed Muhammad Ali on recovery of 10 litres of liquor and Jatli police apprehended Azhar for carrying 10 litres of liquor.

City police in their operation managed to net two thieves and recovered Rs 35,000 cash and other items from their possession.

New Town, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra and Rawat police arrested 13 accused namely Sadam, Kashif, Ahsan, Ali Hassan, Asif, Adnan, Rafi and others and recovered 10 pistols 30 bores, two 12-bore rifles, a 30 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 46.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

