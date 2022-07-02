Police arrest 2350 outlaws in second quarters of 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The district police, Kohat have arrested a total of 2350 outlaws allegedly involved in different criminal activities during current year.

In a performance report of second quarters 2022 issued on Saturday by DPO Kohat Mohammad Suleman, the police arrested 44 proclaimed offenders along with their nine facilitators during conduct of search and strike operations and recovered a huge cache of narcotics during snap checking.

The raids have been conducted in all the five circles of district Kohat including City, Headquarters, Cantt.

Lachi and Dara Adam Khel.

Similarly, six Afghan nationals were also arrested during the same period for violating migrant's laws and residing illegally.

The recovered arms and ammunition included 20 Kalashnikovs, four Kalakovs, three repeaters, 28 rifles, 200 pistols, 9000 cartridges of different bore ammunition and 315 chargers.

During the crackdowns conducted against drug peddlers, the police recovered one kilogram of ice-drug, 0.5Kg heroin, 526Kg of hashish and two bottles of liquor by registering 75 cases against drug sellers during the same period.