Police Arrest 24 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up 24 persons from different areas and recovered over nine kg charras, 81 liters liquor, a liquor bottle, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman on Thursday said Pirwadhai police, in their crackdown against drug peddlers, rounded up a woman namely Arshad Bibi and recovered 2140 grams charras while 1470 grams charras was recovered from the possession of Asif Ali alias SP.

Taxila police also recovered 2400 grams charras from a drug peddler namely Javed Akbar.

Gujar Khan Police rounded up a bootlegger namely Bota Masih and seized 50 liters liquor.

Similarly, Westridge, Naseerabad, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Saddar Baroni police held Razia Bibi with 120 grams charras, Muhammad Zahid with 108 grams charras, Ijaz with 215 grams, Muhammad Umair with 210 grams, Tabish Khan with 200 grams, Muhammad Shakeel with 200 grams, Ahsanullah with 230 grams, Majid with 560 grams, Nadeem with 220 grams, Asif with 400 grams and Naeem Shahzad with 620 grams charras.

Ratta Amral police arrested Abdullah for having five liters liquor while New Town police held Anil Anwar with 10 liters liquor and Atasheen Khan with five liters liquor. Sadiqabad police netted Jawad for possessing five liters liquor while Race Course police recovered three liters liquor from Rizwan and three liters from Danish. Gunjmandi police arrested Waheed for having a liquor bottle.

Airport and Murree police held Raqib Faraz and Muhammad Ethisham for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.

