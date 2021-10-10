Police arrest 24 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up 24 persons from different areas and recovered over seven kg charras, five liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Ratta Amral, Race Course, Civil Line, Pirwadhai, Bani, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad, Morgah, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, Kotli Sattian and New Town Police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Mohib Khan with 1450 grams charras, Abdul Waseem with 300 grams charras, Muhammad Adeel with 1530 grams charras, Syed Imtiaz Hussain with 1200 grams charras and other on recovery of charras and liquor.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi police held Adil for having a 30 bore pistol and Muhammad Usman for possessing 24 rounds of 30 bore pistol.

Mandra police netted Sher Zaman for having a 30 bore pistol while Airport police rounded up an accused namely Wajahat and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.