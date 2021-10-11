Police arrest 24 for possessing liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against liquor and drugs rounded up 24 persons from different areas and recovered over seven kg charras, 33 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held Muhammad Rustam Saleem for having 1300 grams charras, Muhammad Faisal with 110 grams charras and Muhammad Javed for possessing 10 liters liquor.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Ahmed Rizwan on recovery of 1350 grams charras while Naseerabad police netted Saqlain Mehmood with 1160 grams charras.

City, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, Cantt, Westridge, R.A.Bazar, Morgah, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Gunjmandi, Ratta Amral, New Town, Race Course and Taxila police held drugs peddlers and bootleggers and recovered charras and liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.