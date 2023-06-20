Police arrest 24 suspects, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera police have arrested 24 suspects recovering hashish during search and strike operations conducted in different areas

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted in the area of Zafarabad Colony, Gandapur Chowk, Sher Shah Suri Town, Wanda Dhawa and adjoining areas in the limits of Dera Town police station under the leadership of SDPO Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, 41 houses, two sensitive and other places were checked by the police.

The police, during the checking arrested 21 suspects including 03 wanted accused. While 750 grams of hashish was recovered from accused. Police registered the case against the arrested accused and further investigations from all the arrested persons were underway,