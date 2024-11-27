Police Arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 Target Offenders In 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police have arrested over 24,000 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 9,900 target offenders so far this year.
This was disclosed by the spokesman Lahore Police in a statement issued on Wednesday.
According to spokesman, operations against criminals have been carried out across multiple divisions. In the Cantonment Division, 5,131 POs were arrested, while 2,139 were apprehended in the Civil Lines area; in the City Division, 5,858 POs were caught followed by 3,260 in Iqbal Town; 4,032 in Sadar and 3,994 in Model Town.
Furthermore, he reported that target offenders have also been arrested by the Lahore police. The arrests include 1,684 target offenders in the Cantt Division, 702 in Civil Lines, 3,289 in the City Division, 1,572 in Iqbal Town, 1,564 in Sadar and 1,102 in the Model Town Division, he added.
Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated his commitment that criminals would not be given any leniency. Police efforts to arrest criminals are continuing, he said and emphasised use of technology to ensure arrest of wanted criminals.
The CCPO directed divisional officers to expedite operations, particularly focusing on the capture of wanted criminals including murder and attempted murder. Kamyana also highlighted importance of efficient investigations to ensure that criminals receive due punishments.
The arrest of criminal elements is a priority as the Lahore police are committed to ensuring rule of law and public safety in the city, he concluded.
