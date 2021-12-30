Police arrest 245 accused in Peshawar

Rural Division Police, Peshawar have arrested 245 accused involved in various cases during the current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Rural Division Police, Peshawar have arrested 245 accused involved in various cases during the current year.

According to police, those arrested accused were involved in murder, attempted murder, robbery and other serious crimes.

More than Rs1.

8 million cash, 13 tonnes of gold jewellery, 10 motor cars and 18 motorcycles were recovered from the possession of arrested robbers.

Moreover, the police also recovered 23 stolen and snatched mobile phones during this period.

Other items have also been recovered and their original owners were traced and handed over to them.

Similarly, a total of 252 Kalashnikovs, 22 Kalashnikovs, 249 rifles, 15 repeaters, 55 rifles and 1,927 pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused.