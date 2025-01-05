Police arrest 25 accused over renting rules violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station and arrested 25 renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out criminals following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operation.

Saddar Baroni Police arrested 25 suspects namely Iqbal, Rehan, Dildad, Yasin, Qasim, Abid, Bashir, Wali Muhammad, Safdar, and others.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Nabeel Khokhar said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.