Open Menu

Police Arrest 25 Accused Over Renting Rules Violation

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest 25 accused over renting rules violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station and arrested 25 renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out criminals following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operation.

Saddar Baroni Police arrested 25 suspects namely Iqbal, Rehan, Dildad, Yasin, Qasim, Abid, Bashir, Wali Muhammad, Safdar, and others.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Nabeel Khokhar said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar Nabeel Criminals Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

18 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

18 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

18 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

18 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

18 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

18 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

18 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan