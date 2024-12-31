Police Arrest 25 Gamblers; Recover Rs 47,580 Stake Money
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested 25 gamblers and recovered Rs 47,580 stake money, 21 mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested 18 gamblers namely Sakhi Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Khalil, Imran, Arshad, Zia ur Rehman and others, who were allegedly involved in betting.
Police recovered Rs 31,500, 16 mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
In another raid, R.A.Bazar police netted 7 gamblers namely Aftab Ahmed, Shehbaz, Mehran, Adnan and others and recovered Rs 16,580 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items.
Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.
Divisional Superintendents of Police said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
