Police Arrest 25 Suspects Including 3 POs

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:31 PM

Police arrest 25 suspects including 3 POs

The district police arrested 25 suspects including three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the area

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 25 suspects including three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, during these operations three kalashnikoves, five pistols, three guns and several cartridges were also seized.

The police also held two narcotics dealers and recovered 1323 grams hashish from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

