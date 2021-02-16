Police arrest 25 suspects including two drug peddlers in peshawar

Kohat Police on Tuesday arrested 25 suspects including two drug peddlers and a pro-claimed offender during a search operation in areas around Kohat University of Science and Technology here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat Police on Tuesday arrested 25 suspects including two drug peddlers and a pro-claimed offender during a search operation in areas around Kohat University of Science and Technology here.

Police have also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to a spokesman of Kohat police houses and hideouts of the criminals were raided during search operation in Kharotabad, Wazero Kalay, Tangi Banda and Sur Gul villages of Kohat.

All the arrested suspects were kept in lockup of Jerma police station and further investigations were in progress.

Cases against two drug peddlers, two facilitators and two unregistered dwellers of a rented house were registered.