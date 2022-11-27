Police arrest 25 suspects, recover arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday launched a search and strike operation in the hilly Shakardara area and arrested 25 suspects of different crimes.

On the directives of District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the Shakardara police arrested 25 suspects and recovered contraband from their possessions.

The weapons recovered from the arrested persons in the operation include a Kalashnikov, three rifles, a repeater, four pistols and hundreds of cartridges while three kilograms of hashish and 200 grams of ice drug were also recovered.

Cases were registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway.