Police Arrest 25 Suspects, Recover Huge Quantity Of Hashish, Mainpuri

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri

The Hyderabad police have claimed to have rounded up 25 suspects in various raids for their alleged involvement in selling narcotics, gutka, mainpuri and moonshine liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Hyderabad police have claimed to have rounded up 25 suspects in various raids for their alleged involvement in selling narcotics, gutka, mainpuri and moonshine liquor.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police recovered 15.

763 kilograms of hashish, 45 liters liquour, 1,500 kg of raw material and 4,725 packets of mainpuri.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in actions over a period of 24 hours from different parts of the city.

He told that the police had launched a crackdown against such elements on the directives of SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio.

