Police Arrest 25 Suspects, Recover Huge Quantity Of Hashish, Mainpuri
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The Hyderabad police have claimed to have rounded up 25 suspects in various raids for their alleged involvement in selling narcotics, gutka, mainpuri and moonshine liquor
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Hyderabad police have claimed to have rounded up 25 suspects in various raids for their alleged involvement in selling narcotics, gutka, mainpuri and moonshine liquor.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police recovered 15.
763 kilograms of hashish, 45 liters liquour, 1,500 kg of raw material and 4,725 packets of mainpuri.
According to him, the suspects were arrested in actions over a period of 24 hours from different parts of the city.
He told that the police had launched a crackdown against such elements on the directives of SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident1 minute ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 20251 minute ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”1 minute ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation2 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri2 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed2 minutes ago
-
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land2 minutes ago
-
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) L ..16 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz10 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday10 minutes ago