UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 254 Beggars During Current Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest 254 beggars during current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, in a crackdown, had so far arrested 254 beggars, including 249 men and women, from different areas of the city.

The beggars were taken into custody by police in collaboration with the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as other related departments.

Police handed over child beggars to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau whereas others had been admitted to rehabilitation wards of related hospitals designated by the government in this regards.

Police arrested 3,681 beggars, including 3,518 males and 150 females, under the Anti Beggary Act and registered 3,623 cases against them during this year till now at different police stations of the city.

The City division police arrested 763 beggars, Cantt division 546, Civil Lines division Police 425, Iqbal Town division 546, Sadar division 701 whereas Model Town division police arrested 640 beggars during the crackdown.

CCPO Lahore Ghulaam Mahmood Dogar said divisional SPs had been given special task to arrestbeggars as most of them had criminal background. The traffic police had been assistingspecial teams to curb beggary.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Traffic Criminals Women From Government

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

38 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.