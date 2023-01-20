UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 26 Anti-social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 26 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over nine kg charras, seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore gun, a 9mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Kahuta, Dhamial, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Mandra police arrested Naseerullah, Abdul Rehman, Ali Hassan, Khurram Shehzad, Asif, Shoaib, and Karan and recovered over nine kg charras from their possession.

Bani police in their operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net an accused namely Shehbaz Alias Shabi wanted in a murder case of two persons, Fahad and Ibrahim killed in 2016.

Taxila police also rounded up two POs namely Badar Jahangir and Nasir, wanted in an attempt to murder case of a citizen, Azhar.

Similarly, Taxila, Gujar Khan, New Town, Gungmandi, and Saddar Wah police netted five bootleggers namely Irfan, Farooq, Altaf, Abdul Rehman and Munir and recovered 48 liters liquor from their possession.

Rawalpindi District Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore gun, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 33.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

