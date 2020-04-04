Police arrest 27 for pillion riding violation in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG (Operations) Rai Babur Saeed has said that the Lahore police Thursday arrested 27 persons for violating ban on pillion riding and section 144 in the city in order to restrict public mobility to check COVID-19 outbreak.

The DIG Operations said 13 cases were registered against those who violated pillion riding ban, adding that 11 were nabbed in the Iqbal Town division while 6 were arrested from the City division. He said 6 were arrested from Civil Line division with 4 from Model Town division.

He warned the public to abide by the government ban on pillion riding failing which strict action would be initiated.

Rai Babur Saeed urged the people to stay home, stay safe to ward off the deadly virus.