Police Arrest 27 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 27 accused for possessing weapons, liquor, drugs and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course, Rattaamral, Wah Cantt, Bani, Dhamial, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Saddar Wah, and Taxila police rounded up Manzala bin Manzoor, Umar, Adeel Khan, Naveed, Bilal, Haseeb, Sharjeel, Sajid, Arshad, Nishad and others and recovered over 10 kg charras and 150 grams heroin.

He further informed that in other operations, Bani, Westridge, Civil Lines, Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai police managed to net seven accused namely Arslan, Shahid, Haider Ali, Qasim, Tamoor, Javed and Umair and recovered 13 litres of liquor, five pistols 30 bores, and ammunition.

He said Race Course police in their operation against proclaimed offenders managed to arrest Muhammad Shehzad, an accused wanted in a murder case registered in 2014.

Rawalpindi Cantt police also held a proclaimed offender namely Shahid Mehmood wanted in a case registered in 2021.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, aerial firing, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers would continue.

