Police Arrest 27 Kite Flyers, Sellers With 1600 Kites, 31 String Rolls

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 27 kite flyers and sellers and recovered 1600 kites and 31 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He said Waris Khan police held Abdul Rehman for possessing 600 kites and two string rolls while Sadiqabad police netted 12 accused namely Wajid, Zeeshan, Hamza, Wali, Numan, Safeer, Bilal and recovered 600 kites and six-string rolls from their possession.

Rattaamral, Bani, New Town, Pirwadhai, Naseerabad and Taxila police arrested Hamza, Muddasir, Arshad, Suleman, Abdullah, Shahid and others and recovered over 416 kites and 22 string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.

