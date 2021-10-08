Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 27 suspects including two proclaimed offenders and six drug peddlers.

On the special directives of District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal, search and strike operations were carried out within jurisdiction of Nowshera Cantt, Pabbi and Akora Khattak Police Stations.

Police recovered 6.3 kgs hashish and 1.

3 kgs ice drug from the possession of drug peddlers including four pistols.

Similarly, cases were registered against 12 people for violating rent laws and living without registration with concerned police stations.

Police shifted 27 suspects to concerned police police stations for further identification and verification.

District Police Officer said that similar search and strike operations would continue to purge society from criminals and eliminate menace of drug addiction.