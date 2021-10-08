UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 27 Suspects In Search & Strike Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:05 PM

Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike operations

Police in search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 27 suspects including two proclaimed offenders and six drug peddlers

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 27 suspects including two proclaimed offenders and six drug peddlers.

On the special directives of District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal, search and strike operations were carried out within jurisdiction of Nowshera Cantt, Pabbi and Akora Khattak Police Stations.

Police recovered 6.3 kgs hashish and 1.

3 kgs ice drug from the possession of drug peddlers including four pistols.

Similarly, cases were registered against 12 people for violating rent laws and living without registration with concerned police stations.

Police shifted 27 suspects to concerned police police stations for further identification and verification.

District Police Officer said that similar search and strike operations would continue to purge society from criminals and eliminate menace of drug addiction.

Related Topics

Police Rent Nowshera Akora Khattak Kyrgystani Som Criminals From

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

7 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

10 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.