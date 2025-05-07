Open Menu

Police Arrest 27 Suspects, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals in the last 24 hours have arrested 27 suspects and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals in the last 24 hours have arrested 27 suspects and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Hyderabad Police in separate drives have arrested 27 suspects so far and recovered16 kg 163 grams of marijuana,40 liters of liquor, 40 liters of raw liquor and a large quantity of illicit liquor, huge quantity of wine bottles, 1-50 kg raw material and 3440 packets of marijuana and many packets of Indian gutka from their possession.

Police have registered 20 cases against the held criminals under narcotics act and Hudood Ordinance.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs

3 minutes ago
 MQM organizes major solidarity rally against India ..

MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression

3 minutes ago
 BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join force ..

BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..

3 minutes ago
 Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggr ..

Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression

3 minutes ago
 Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongo ..

Advisory issued to all health facilities amid ongoing emergency situation in Lay ..

42 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emerge ..

Rescue 1122 issues red alert in Layyah amid emergency situation

42 minutes ago
Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

Inter-provincial dacoit killed in encounter

42 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

50 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

50 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

50 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

50 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan