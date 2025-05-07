Police Arrest 27 Suspects, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:03 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals in the last 24 hours have arrested 27 suspects and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.
A police spokesman informed that Hyderabad Police in separate drives have arrested 27 suspects so far and recovered16 kg 163 grams of marijuana,40 liters of liquor, 40 liters of raw liquor and a large quantity of illicit liquor, huge quantity of wine bottles, 1-50 kg raw material and 3440 packets of marijuana and many packets of Indian gutka from their possession.
Police have registered 20 cases against the held criminals under narcotics act and Hudood Ordinance.
APP/nsm
