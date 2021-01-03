Police arrest 28 suspects in search operation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 28 suspects after conducting a search operation in the area of Sector H-12.

A police spokesman informed that all the accused were later shifted to the relevant police station for interrogation, said a news release here on Sunday.

During the operation, police also impounded 13 motorbikes and seized 1.100 kilograms hashish.