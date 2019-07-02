UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 281 Criminals With Contraband In June

Tue 02nd July 2019

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 281 criminals including 78 proclaimed offenders and recovered 41.180kg narcotics and 115 weapons from them during the month of June 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 281 criminals including 78 proclaimed offenders and recovered 41.180kg narcotics and 115 weapons from them during the month of June 2019.

Police squads during an operation against drug pushers registered a total of 86 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 35kg hashish and 6.180kg heroin along with 4399 bottles of liquors from them during the same period.

During the operation against the proclaimed offenders, police arrested 78 proclaimed offenders involved in 12 murder, 6 robbery, 28 theft and others heinous crimes cases.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and illegal weapons holders; the police arrested 117 accused and recovered 15 weapons including one Klashnikov, 9 Rifles (222, 444 &223) bore, 20 guns 12 bore, 90 pistols 30 bore and 3 revolvers 32 bore along with hundreds of cartridges and bullets from their possession.

During search operation against suspected people, DSPs of all circles conducted 70 operations through bio-metric system at shops, plazas and hotels and arrested 5 suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them, police added.

More Stories From Pakistan

