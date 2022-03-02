UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 29 Professional Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Police arrest 29 professional beggars

The Rawalpindi Police arrested 29 beggars in its crackdowns against professional beggars to curb this menace and ensure safety of people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police arrested 29 beggars in its crackdowns against professional beggars to curb this menace and ensure safety of people.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz said special beggar squad was working hard to apprehend professional beggars.

"The professional beggars standing on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city will not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents"He also requested the public not to give alms to professional beggars.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

875,000 refugees on the move from Ukraine

875,000 refugees on the move from Ukraine

1 minute ago
 MAP chair vows to promote pluralism, religious har ..

MAP chair vows to promote pluralism, religious harmony in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Ford unveils new structure as it speeds electric c ..

Ford unveils new structure as it speeds electric car push

1 minute ago
 Shariat Court resumes Riba case hearing

Shariat Court resumes Riba case hearing

1 minute ago
 World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street ..

Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street crimes

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>