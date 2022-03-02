Police arrest 29 professional beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police arrested 29 beggars in its crackdowns against professional beggars to curb this menace and ensure safety of people.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz said special beggar squad was working hard to apprehend professional beggars.

"The professional beggars standing on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city will not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents"He also requested the public not to give alms to professional beggars.