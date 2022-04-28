UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 29 Professional Beggars During Ongoing Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Police arrest 29 professional beggars during ongoing drive

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 29 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 29 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

On the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore,the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Fina ..

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

5 seconds ago
 Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: La ..

Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

6 seconds ago
 Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendu ..

Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendum on NATO Membership

8 seconds ago
 Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim ..

Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim bail

9 seconds ago
 Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kil ..

Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.