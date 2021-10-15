UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 29; Recover Arms, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up 29 accused from different areas and recovered over 7 kg charras, 30 liters liquor, 32 bottles of liquor and three pistols of 30 bore from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Khurram Shahzad Bhatti for having 1150 grams charras while Cantt police recovered 1380 grams charras from the possession Das.

Saddar Baroni police netted Tariq Mehmood with 1260 grams charras.

Pirwadhai, Bani, New Town, Westridge, Naseerabad, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Rawat, Chontra, Kahuta, Ratta Amral, New Town, Race Course, Gujar Khan, Gunjmandi, Airport, Kahuta, Police arrested Dolat Shah, Khadim Shah, Muhammad Tofeeq, Yasir, Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Akram, Abid Shahzad, Nematullah, Umair Bukhari, Yasir Aqeel, Javed, Rafique, Hasib Aziz, Tariq, Asif, Asim Mehmood and others for having charras and liquor.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni, and Waris Khan police arrested Muhammad Imran, Haroon Rashid and Nazir Hussain on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

