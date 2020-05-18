Police arrest 29 suspects in Mardan

Police under national action plan carried successful operations against criminal elements on Monday in which 29 suspects including four notorious criminals were arrested and weapons recovered form their possession

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police under national action plan carried successful operations against criminal elements on Monday in which 29 suspects including four notorious criminals were arrested and weapons recovered form their possession.

According to the details, District Police Officer, Sajjad Khan ordered SHOs of all police stations to take strict action against anti-social elements across the district.

During the operation, four notorious criminals and their four facilitators were arrested.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, 12 pistols and 261 rounds of cartridges.

Similarly, police in operation in jurisdiction of Toro Police Station seized one LMG gun and hundred of rounds of cartridges.

Police registered cases against arrested criminals and started further investigation.