Police Arrest 293 Persons On New Year Night

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022

Police arrest 293 persons on New Year night

Lahore Police arrested 293 persons on the New Year night and registered 260 cases against them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Police arrested 293 persons on the New Year night and registered 260 cases against them.

The police recovered weapons from 17 persons and registered 59 cases against them. Seventy-one persons were held over wheelie-doing, and 110 were arrested for resorting to firing into the air and 106 cases were registered. Also, 44 people were held over illegal fireworks display, and 37 cases of drugs recovery were registered.

