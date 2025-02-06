Police Arrest 293 Professional Beggars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi launched a crackdown against professional beggars and arrested 293 beggars during last week.
According to a police spokesman, special squads were formed to take action against professional beggars.
Police stations, anti-baggage squads and traffic police are conducting operations to net professional beggars from city roads and intersections.
The professional beggars cause traffic congestion on busy roads and inconvenience to the citizens, he said adding, most of the professional beggars are also involved in different crimes. 239 FIRs have also been registered against the arrested beggars, he informed.
The spokesman said that police launched the crackdown against professional beggars across the city according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab.
