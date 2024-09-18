Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The B section Police arrested three accused in injured condition after an encounter with street criminals

A police spokesman informed here that a police encounter occurred at Bilal Mosque near the protective embankment with three accused riding on a motorcycle when police signaled them to stop but they opened fire on the police party.

In retaliation police also opened firing and arrested three accused namely Wali Mari, Nooor Ahmed Brohi and Siraj Brohi in injured condition and recovered pistol with ammunition and a motorcycle.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

APP/nsm