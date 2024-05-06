Police Arrest 3 Accused Of Filming Torture
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:38 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Taxila Police arrested, on Monday, three accused for allegedly torturing a youth, filming his naked video and uploaded it on social media.
The Police Investigation officer Sub Inspector Nasir has said that Nabel Masih quarreled with Shahryar Masih over a minor issue at Gulab Town in Cantonment Police station limits.
Shahryar Masih along with Faisal Masih, Razi Sohail, Hairs Mashi and Shan Masih took Nabeel to nearby deserted area and allegedly brutally tortured him. The accused also allegedly stripped him and made its video which was later uploaded on social media.
Later, the police registered a case under Section 148, 149, 292, 342 and 355 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and raided at their hide outs arrested Faisal Masih, Razi Sohail and Shahryar Masih while search has launched to arrest two remaining suspect.
