Police Arrest 3 Accused Of Murder, Attempt To Murder Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in two cases of murder and attempt to murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in two cases of murder and attempt to murder.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Kalar Syedan Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi under the command of SHO, conducted a raid and managed to arrest two accused namely Umar and Mudassir Amin who were involved in an attempt to murder case.

The accused had opened fire yesterday on Najamul Hassan, Sia Bibi and Sajida Begum over a petty dispute.

Kalar Syedan police registered a case against the accused and succeeded in arresting the accused while raids were also being conducted to net their accomplices.

In another operation, Bani police managed to net a proclaimed offender (PO) namely Muhammad Naeem, allegedly involved in his nephew's murder.

The murder case on application of a citizen namely Liaquat was registered nearly two months ago in Bani police station and police were making efforts to net the PO.

Bani police succeeded to arrest the accused using latest technology and with the help of human intelligence.

He said that the police operation against the criminals would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesperson said that the CPO had directed the police to initiate a crackdown against POs and strict action should be taken as per law especially against the most wanted criminals.

