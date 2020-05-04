Police arrest 3 accused, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from their possession here on Monday.

Police spokesman said, during course of action, Banni police nabbed three accused involved in aerial.

The accused identified as Muhammad Qasim, Wajahat Mehmood and Muhammad Aqeel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.