UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 3 Accused, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Police arrest 3 accused, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from their possession here on Monday.

Police spokesman said, during course of action, Banni police nabbed three accused involved in aerial.

The accused identified as Muhammad Qasim, Wajahat Mehmood and Muhammad Aqeel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

Related Topics

Firing Police All From

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

48 minutes ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

1 hour ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic pushes Austrian unemployment to all-time ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.