Police arrest 3 bike lifters

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday took action against anti social elements and arrested three bike lifters in the jurisdiction of Jand Police station.

Police recovered 12 motorcycles from their possession.

Those arrested include Aamir Afzal and Akmal both r/o Mari and Aziz Ullah r/o Jand. The alleged bike lifters used to lift bikes from different areas of Rawalpindi and sell them in Jand City.

Case has been registered against them.