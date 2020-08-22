Police arrest 3, burst 2 dacoit gangs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have busted two dacoit gangs identified as Dansha and Denu gangs and arrested their three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Cantt police station and his team conducted a raid and managed to net ringleader of Dansha gang namely Danish Khursheed alias Dansha who was allegedly involved in dacoities, robberies and bike lifting cases.

Two members of the gang were identified as Aqib and Tayyab who had already been sent behind bars.

Police also recovered Rs 60,000 cash and weapon from his possession.

In another raid, Rattamral police arrested two other dacoits Syed Agha and Muhammad Din after hectic efforts, who were also accused of being involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

Police recovered Rs 30,000 cash, motorcycle and weapons from them.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.