UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:59 PM

Police arrest 3 criminals

The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested three injured allegedly involved in criminal activities after separate encounters in the limits of Naseem Nagar and A-Section police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested three injured allegedly involved in criminal activities after separate encounters in the limits of Naseem Nagar and A-Section police station.

The police spokesman informed that the A-Section police received information about movement of some suspicious persons on motorbikes on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road in Latifabad Unit 11.

He said the police went after the outlaws who allegedly opened fire on the police.

Two of the suspects, identified as Zeeshan Ansari and Muhammad Shehroze alias Sheru sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire, the spokesman told.

He said the two injured suspects and their accomplice Muhammad Asif Abbassi were arrested from the spot and the police also recovered weapons from their possession.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

According to the spokesman, the arrested suspects were part of a gang of robbers and they disclosed during initial interrogation that they were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery.

He apprised that in a separate encounter in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police check post, three suspects were arrested including one in injured condition.

The spokesman said the suspects were moving in a car which changed direction after noticing the police checking.

He added the police chased their car and exchanged fire in which Dilawar Hussain Makrani was injured.

The police recovered a repeater gun, a pistol and a car which was snatched from Kotri, Jamshoro district, from a rent car driver who belonged to Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

The spokesman said the arrested suspects were booked in several cases in different districts of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Driver Rent Road Car Robbery Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

45 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

45 minutes ago
 US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling - Treasury Secretar ..

US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling - Treasury Secretary

21 seconds ago
 EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

36 minutes ago
 Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

36 minutes ago
 Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakht ..

Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakhtiar

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.