Police arrest 3 criminals

The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested three injured allegedly involved in criminal activities after separate encounters in the limits of Naseem Nagar and A-Section police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested three injured allegedly involved in criminal activities after separate encounters in the limits of Naseem Nagar and A-Section police station.

The police spokesman informed that the A-Section police received information about movement of some suspicious persons on motorbikes on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road in Latifabad Unit 11.

He said the police went after the outlaws who allegedly opened fire on the police.

Two of the suspects, identified as Zeeshan Ansari and Muhammad Shehroze alias Sheru sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire, the spokesman told.

He said the two injured suspects and their accomplice Muhammad Asif Abbassi were arrested from the spot and the police also recovered weapons from their possession.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

According to the spokesman, the arrested suspects were part of a gang of robbers and they disclosed during initial interrogation that they were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery.

He apprised that in a separate encounter in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police check post, three suspects were arrested including one in injured condition.

The spokesman said the suspects were moving in a car which changed direction after noticing the police checking.

He added the police chased their car and exchanged fire in which Dilawar Hussain Makrani was injured.

The police recovered a repeater gun, a pistol and a car which was snatched from Kotri, Jamshoro district, from a rent car driver who belonged to Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

The spokesman said the arrested suspects were booked in several cases in different districts of Sindh.