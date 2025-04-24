Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Criminals During The Operation

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the operation arrested three accused and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police had been continuing operations against criminal elements indiscriminately.

During the search and strike operation, under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan, SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station Iftikhar Ahmed and police team arrested the accused Azizullah son of Sher Bahadur resident of Syedabad Paniala and recovered a Kalashnikov gun with 12 cartridges, 02 magazines from his possession

Similarly Amjad son of Malik Naz resident of Syedabad was arrested and police recovered a pistol with 07 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Fazal-ur-Rahim son of Abdul Aziz resident of Paniala were arrested and police recovered 30 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

