Police Arrest 3 Dacoits After Encounter

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) ::The police Saturday claimed to have arrested three dacoits after an encounter in Rail Bazaar police station area.

A police spokesman said the Dolphin force signalled three motorcycle rider at Railway Road near Sadiq Market early in the morning.

The rider, instead of stopping, opened fire on police and took shelter in Sadiq Market, said the police. The Dolphin men returned the fire and called SHO Rail Bazaar police station for help, who reached there along with heavy police contingent and cordoned off the area.

The police asked the alleged dacoits to surrender, but they resorted to firing.

In exchange of fire, one of the dacoits received bullet injuries and the other two fled the scene.

The police arrested the injured dacoit, later identified as Shujat Hussain, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, of Gujranwala.

The police, meanwhile, also arrested the escapees along with weapons, who were identified as Shahid, son of Saeed, and Saddam, son of Saeed, residents of Chak No 274-GB Buchiana.

During initial interrogation, it was revealed that these criminals were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

