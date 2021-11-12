Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrest three drug dealers and recovered 1598 grams of hashish including 10 liters of liquor from their possession.

Police also arrested liquor seller Shaukat Khan, resident of Mohalla Sharqi Haji Shah and recovered 10 liters of liquor from them.

In another operation police arrested an accused Tahir Mehmood, resident of Bahlol Fateh Jang and recovered 515 grams of cannabis from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against all accused and started investigation.