Police Arrest 3 Drug Dealers, Seize 11kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Police arrest 3 drug dealers, seize 11kg charas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and seized 11 kilogram of charas from their possession in the limits of Saray Sidhu police station.

According to police sources, SHO Khalid Goraiya along with a police team raided two different places namely Mauza Saray Sidhu and Basti Rustam Abad.

The police claimed to have arrested three drug pushers named Tariq Mehmood, Danish and Ghulam Haider. The police also seized 11 kilogram of charas from their possession. Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

