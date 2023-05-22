UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Cantt police, during a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three accused and recovered hashish and ice from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

SHO Cantt Police station Gul Sher Khan had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of cantt Police Station and arrested Khalil son of Ismail resident of village Dirkhanwali and 125 grams of ice recovered from his possession while 300 grams of hashish recovered from another arrested person who identified as Farman Nadeem son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Khyber Town.

Similarly, police arrested Waheed Malangi, son of Jan Muhammad resident of Shorkot and recovered 420 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a separate cases against the arrested persons, the spokesman said.

