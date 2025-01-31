Police Arrest 3 Drug-peddlers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them, here on on Friday.
According to police sources, SHO Saddar Lalamusa and SI Muhammad Ateeq, along with his team, conducted raids and apprehended the accused identified as Khurram Abbas, Jafar Masih and Zulqarnain Shah.
The police recovered 1,080 grams of hashish and 10 litres of liquor from the accused.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.
