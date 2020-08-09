Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, gutka, liquor recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in a drive against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered gutka and illicit liquor.

On the special directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Kaloi police station with his team acting on a tip-off arrested a accused Sachoo s/o Darhoon Meghwar and recovered 3045 packets of safina gutka.

Meanwhile, SHO Islamkot police station conducted a drive and held drug peddler Rajesh Bheel and recovered 10 liters of liquor from him. On other hand SHO Nagarparkar police station arrested accused Lakhmat Kolhi and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases against three suspects under the Narcotics substance control Act.