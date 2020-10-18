Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 4625 packets of Safina gutka and GND from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Chachro carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused Ghulam Ali s/o Muhammad Siddique Samejo, Khanoo Mal s/o Jetho Meghwar and Petho s/o hameero Meghwar and recovered 4625 packets of Safina gutka from their possession. Police registered a case against suspects under control of the Narcotics substance Act.